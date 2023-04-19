Lexington Police Department says final goodbye to school crossing guard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington and the Lexington Police Department said a final goodbye to a school crossing guard who died after being hit by a car last week.

The funeral for 73-year-old James Holland was held Tuesday.

Holland worked in public safety as a school crossing guard for the Lexington Police Department.

In honor of his service, LPD officers escorted his body in a procession from Kerr Brothers Funeral Home through downtown Lexington.

Fellow traffic safety officers served as pallbearers.