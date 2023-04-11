School crossing guard has ‘serious injuries’ after being struck on Polo Club Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

4/11/23, 2:02 p.m.

Around 7:54 a.m., officers responded to Passage Mound Way and Polo Club Boulevard for a crossing guard who was hit by a car.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Lexington police.

At this time, no charges are expected.

The school crossing guard program is part of the Lexington Police Department.

4/11/23, 8:57 a.m.

A school crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning on Polo Club Boulevard near Garrett Morgan Elementary School.

Police are on the scene, and Polo Club Boulevard at Passage Mound Way is shut down until further notice during an investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

ABC 36 has reached out to Lexington police for more details.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates