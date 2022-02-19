Lexington Polar Plunge returns to Texas Roadhouse Saturday

Event benefits Special Olympics Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Polar Plunge returns to the Texas Roadhouse this weekend to benefit Special Olympics Kentucky.

Each year, hundreds of brave jumpers take the plunge into a pool of frigid water, in the middle of winter, to support children and adults with intellectual disabilities who participate in year-round sports and health programming provided by Special Olympics Kentucky.

According to organizers, nearly 150 people are expected to take part this year.

Participants raise a minimum of $75 ($50 for participants under 18) and then take a plunge into a pool that will be set up in the parking lot at Texas Roadhouse.

Prizes are also awarded for the top fundraising corporate, law enforcement and fraternity/sorority/school group and the individual and team with the best costumes. All money raised goes to support Special Olympics programs of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Kentucky.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road in Lexington. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. followed by event ceremonies at 11 a.m. The plunging begins at 11:30 a.m. and is estimated to take around an hour.

You can find more information on the event HERE.