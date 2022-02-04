Lexington offices closed Friday, no garbage; downtown garage parking urged

City wants garages used to try to get cars off the streets for snow teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Non-emergency Lexington City offices that are not involved in snow removal will be closed Friday,Feb. 4, because of weather conditions.

There will be no garbage pick-up on Friday.

Downtown residents are invited to park in any one of the city’s downtown public parking garages for free starting Thursday and continuing through 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

“We want to get as many vehicles as possible off downtown streets to make it easy to salt and plow the streets,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The downtown garages are: Victorian Square Garage at 350 W. Short St.; Transit Center Garage, 150 E. Vine St.; Helix Garage, 156 E. Main St.; and the Courthouse Garage, 105 Barr St.