Lexington man accused of setting apartment on fire with children inside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man is accused of setting a fire inside an apartment with three children inside, ranging in age from a month old to 8-years, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

25-year old Emmanuel Gibson is in jail charged with arson and three counts of wanton endangerment, one count for each child in the apartment, according to the jail website.

The newspaper reports the fire was set early Sunday morning in a second story unit at an apartment complex on Lansill Road.

The report says the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived and there was damage to one bedroom.