Lexington man accused of DUI, wakes up and drives off with firefighter inside trying to help

24-year old Jorge Zuniga is charged with DUI and wanton endangerment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who was passed out behind the wheel in a White Castle parking lot on New Circle Road early Sunday morning, is accused of waking up and driving off with a Lexington firefighter inside who was trying to render aid, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

24-year old Jorge Zuniga is charged with DUI and wanton endangerment, according to the jail website. He’s in jail on a $2,500 bond, according to the jail website.

The newspaper report says Zuniga was found slumped over the wheel of a Jeep. While firefighters were helping Zuniga, he woke up, started his vehicle and took off with the firefighter still partially inside.

The report says the firefighter was able to stop the vehicle. Zuniga then failed a field sobriety test, according to the report.