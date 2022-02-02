Lexington Humane Society ‘smear campaign’ is back

Now until February 15th, the Lexington Humane Society will write your ex's name on an adoptable cat's litter box.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Do you have a pesky ex? An unrequited love? An old flame you can’t seem to get out of your head? It’s back by “poopular” demand: the Lexington Humane Society is helping you express your disgust for your ex.

According to the Lexington Humane Society on Facebook, until February 15th, you can get your ex’s name written on an adoptable cat’s litter box if you make a $10 donation to the Lexington Humane Society.

“Ready for some fun? Simply make a donation on this post – it’s easy! Don’t forget to send us a private message with the name you would like written (full names will not be used). Our kitties will continue to fart for your broken heart through Tuesday, February 15th,” the Facebook post reads.

If you’re interested in making a donation to the Lexington Humane Society, the Facebook post with a donation option is linked here.