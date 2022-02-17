Legislation filed to legalize medical marijuana in state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Citing polls showing a consistent majority of Kentuckians supports legalizing cannabis for responsible adult use, state Representative Rachel Roberts and state Senators Morgan McGarvey and David Yates announced Thursday they are filing identical legislation that would add Kentucky to the growing list of states where such sales are possible.

The legislation is known as L.E.T.T.’s Grow, with the acronym standing for Legalizing Sales; Expunging crimes that should never have been charged; Treating those who deserve to benefit from cannabis’ medicinal properties; and Taxing sales for those who want to buy it for adult use.

“Our legislation is the comprehensive plan that Kentuckians deserve, and it builds on what’s worked in other states while avoiding their mistakes,” said Rep. Roberts of Newport. “This would be a boon for our economy and farmers alike, plus give state and local governments a major new source of revenue.”

“It is past time to move on this,” said Sen. McGarvey of Louisville. “As 37 other states have realized the medical benefits with 18 of those reaping the economic benefits, Kentucky continues to fall behind in an area where we could be leading. It is 2022. It’s time we end the prohibition on cannabis in Kentucky.”

“By decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses, it allows police and the courts to re-prioritize their resources toward addressing more serious crimes,” said Sen. Yates, also of Louisville. “Minor marijuana possession offenders, many of them young people, should not be saddled with a criminal record and the lifelong penalties and stigma associated with it. We have put too many people behind bars for this offense. Our lockups are full of them, and that is both unjust and costly.”

If enacted, their legislation would create the Cannabis Control Board, which would be composed of seven members, none of whom could have a direct or indirect interest in a cannabis business.

The board would mirror the work of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, but in this case establish and enforce regulations from seed to sale. Helping the board would be four advisory committees focused on medicinal and adult use; cultivation; and social and economic equity.

A separate Social Impact Council would, using a portion of state proceeds, develop and administer scholarship programs and award grants to groups that have historically been marginalized or adversely affected by substance abuse.

L.E.T.T.’s Grow would apply the six percent sales tax to adult-use sales while allowing local governments to levy license fees up to five percent. Cities and counties would be able to split that license revenue.

Under expungement, the legislation would remove cannabis-related misdemeanor convictions automatically within a year, although those affected could petition a court to act sooner.

“Our plan is both comprehensive and caring,” Rep. Roberts said. “It helps those who are sick; it gives a second chance to those who shouldn’t have been charged; and it would put Kentucky almost overnight at the epicenter of a multi-billion dollar business. We shouldn’t have to wait another year to reap these considerable benefits.”