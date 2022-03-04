Jewish community leaders respond to antisemitic remarks by Kentucky lawmakers

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of the Kentucky Jewish Council says that education is the best way to stop the comments

LEXINGTON/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Leaders in the Jewish community are speaking out following antisemitic comments made in the state Legislature.

“Dr. King never spoke about fighting racism. He spoke about building a beloved community. Getting rid of hate is never enough. It’s building a community of love, and that takes everyone,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin.

Wednesday, during an abortion debate in the state House, comments towards the Jewish community were made by Democrat Representative Mary Lou Marzian, of Jefferson County, who suggested uniform support for abortion in the Jewish community, as well as GOP state Representative Danny Bentley, of Russell County, who used the singular term “Jew,” and drew a connection to the Holocaust, comparing the abortion pill to the Nazi creator of poison gas. Representative Bentley also referred to lower cervical cancer rates in the Jewish community.

“Did you know that a Jewish woman has less cancer of the cervix than any other race in this country or this world? Now, why is that? Because Jewish women only have one sex partner,” said Representative Bentley.

Thursday, Governor Beshear tweeted that “There is no place for antisemitism in Kentucky.”

Rabbit Litvin says the Jewish community or the Holocaust should never have been brought up during an abortion debate, especially without a member of the Jewish community present. He says he’s grateful for state lawmakers’ support, but that there’s work to be done.

These antisemitic comments are not the first this session. During a committee hearing in February, Republican Representative Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville and GOP Senator Rick Girdler of Somerset both used the antisemitic phrase “Jew them down” when joking about the price of leasing property.

“I met with all three legislators on behalf of the Jewish community, not only to give them a chance to clarify, to apologize, but also for a chance at education. I think condemnation, or calling that out, or seeking that apology is half the battle. The much more important part is education,” said Rabbi Litvin.

Rabbi Litvin says education for the community, training for legislators, and recognizing the power of words is the best way to stop the remarks.

“When all of us come together, it benefits the entire community, which makes antisemitism not just a Jewish issue, but an American issue. It makes racism, not just the people being targeted, but everyone has an interest in fighting that. So, at the very key is recognizing terms, recognizing the impact of terms,” said Rabbi Litvin.

Representative Danny Bentley, Representative Walker Thomas, and Senator Rick Girdler have apologized for their comments.

ABC 36 reached out to Representative Danny Bentley for a comment and has not heard back.