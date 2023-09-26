Lawsuit filed by 5 UK football players against Lexington cop dismissed





LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A lawsuit filed by five University of Kentucky football players against a Lexington police officer who’s accused of making false charges against them in 2021 has been dismissed.

In federal court last week, a judge dismissed the lawsuit against Officer Cory Vinlove, except for a malicious prosecution claim.

Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams were University of Kentucky student-athletes who in 2021 were facing charges related to a fight at an Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house party.

The charges were dropped the same year by a Fayette County grand jury, that determined the charges against the players were “false and fabricated,” according to a press release.

Attorneys for the football players say the charges led to their temporary suspensions from the team, harmed their football, educational and professional careers, and damaged their names, images and likenesses.

The players then sued Vinlove.

That lawsuit was dismissed on Sept. 21.