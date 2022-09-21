5 UK football players sue Lexington police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Five University of Kentucky football players filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a Lexington police officer.

Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams were University of Kentucky student-athletes who in 2021 were facing charges related to a fight at an Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house party. The charges were dropped the same year by a Fayette County Grand Jury, who determined the charges against the players were “false and fabricated,” according to a press release.

Attorneys for the football players say the charges led to their temporary suspensions from the team, harmed their football, educational and professional careers, and damaged their names, images and likenesses.

The officer being sued is identified as Cory Vinlove. The five players say Vinlove made false charges without probable cause.

