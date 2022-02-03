Lawmakers adjust General Assembly’s 2022 session calendar for weather

Everything moved back a day, House and Senate return Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to inclement weather, the Kentucky General Assembly will not convene on Friday, Feb. 4.

The House and Senate are now scheduled to gavel in for the 23rd legislative day on Monday, Feb. 7. The last day to introduce bills in the House has been moved to March 1, while the last day to introduce bills in the Senate has been moved to March 3.

The revised 2022 Regular Session Calendar can be viewed online at: https://legislature.ky.gov/Documents/22RS_Calendar.pdf