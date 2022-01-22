Laurel authorities warn against sweepstakes scam
Callers promise Publishers Clearinghouse winnings, seek big processing fee
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An old scam has arisen in a slightly different version in Laurel County.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, residents have received a call from a person claiming they have won a $4.5 million Publisher’s Clearinghouse prize. But to collect it, they need to get $499 Visa card and then call a phone number with the card information.
“This is a scam,” the sheriff’s department warns.
Deputy Charlie Johnson is handling the investigation.