Laurel authorities warn against sweepstakes scam

Callers promise Publishers Clearinghouse winnings, seek big processing fee

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An old scam has arisen in a slightly different version in Laurel County.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, residents have received a call from a person claiming they have won a $4.5 million Publisher’s Clearinghouse prize. But to collect it, they need to get $499 Visa card and then call a phone number with the card information.

“This is a scam,” the sheriff’s department warns.

Deputy Charlie Johnson is handling the investigation.