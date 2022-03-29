Late Wednesday severe weather threat

Cloudy and chilly conditions Tuesday

Chilly conditions continue today, especially for the I-64 corridor. High temperatures in southern Kentucky will reach the mid 50s, while the I-64 corridor will struggle to reach 50. A few showers will be possible as well, mainly in the afternoon/evening.

Storm threat late Wednesday night

All of the ABC 36 Viewing is now under a severe weather threat for Wednesday evening.

– Level 1 (Marginal) Risk for areas east of I-75

– Level 2 (Slight) Risk for central Kentucky west of I-75

Damaging wind gusts along a line of storms will be our primary severe weather threat. A few embedded tornadoes along the line can’t be ruled out, but that threat will mainly be to our west. Timeframe: After 8-10 PM Wednesday night for the I-75 corridor. This line will weaken the later into the night that we go.

Wind Advisory & Fire Weather Watch ahead of storms Wednesday

Central Kentucky is under a Wind Advisory beginning Wednesday morning.

Eastern Kentucky is a under a Fire Weather Watch beginning Wednesday morning.

– Dry and windy conditions could lead to an enhanced risk for brush fires ahead of the storms. Wind gusts of 40-50+ MPH possible.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with a few showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: E 5-15 MPH.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows near 50. Wind: SE 10-20, gusts upwards of 30 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: S 15-25, gusts upwards of 50 MPH.