Late Wednesday severe weather threat
Gusty winds and warm temperatures are on the way Wednesday ahead of a line of strong storms late Wednesday night
Cloudy and chilly conditions Tuesday
Chilly conditions continue today, especially for the I-64 corridor. High temperatures in southern Kentucky will reach the mid 50s, while the I-64 corridor will struggle to reach 50. A few showers will be possible as well, mainly in the afternoon/evening.
Storm threat late Wednesday night
All of the ABC 36 Viewing is now under a severe weather threat for Wednesday evening.
– Level 1 (Marginal) Risk for areas east of I-75
– Level 2 (Slight) Risk for central Kentucky west of I-75
Damaging wind gusts along a line of storms will be our primary severe weather threat. A few embedded tornadoes along the line can’t be ruled out, but that threat will mainly be to our west. Timeframe: After 8-10 PM Wednesday night for the I-75 corridor. This line will weaken the later into the night that we go.
Wind Advisory & Fire Weather Watch ahead of storms Wednesday
Central Kentucky is under a Wind Advisory beginning Wednesday morning.
Eastern Kentucky is a under a Fire Weather Watch beginning Wednesday morning.
– Dry and windy conditions could lead to an enhanced risk for brush fires ahead of the storms. Wind gusts of 40-50+ MPH possible.
ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST
TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with a few showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: E 5-15 MPH.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows near 50. Wind: SE 10-20, gusts upwards of 30 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: S 15-25, gusts upwards of 50 MPH.