KYTC encouraging drivers to report potholes, road hazards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), it was a rough weekend for the roads. Following last week’s ice storm, on Friday KYTC District 7 reported crews were already out repairing potholes.

The wild winter weather Kentucky has seen recently is to blame for an increase in potholes typically seen this time of year, but KYTC says if you see something, say something.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responsible for more than 27,000 miles of state highways, so it relies on drivers to report road hazards through the proper channels so they can be fixed.

According to AAA, potholes can also be costly. AAA reports most pothole-related repairs cost less than $250, but in some cases the bill can exceed $1,000; the average repair cost is $306. Even worse, hitting a pothole – or taking the wrong measures to avoid one – could cause a crash and personal injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to report potholes HERE. You can also call 1-800-PATCH-IT.