KY Women’s Golf launches Western KY tornado relief fundraiser

Proceeds will be gathered throughout the remainder of the 2022 spring season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – In a release to ABC 36 News, The Kentucky Women’s Golf program has launched a fundraiser to help with relief for Western Kentucky tornado victims.

Proceeds will be gathered throughout the remainder of the 2022 spring season with hopes of creating an annual fundraiser to help families and local communities who have been upended by disaster.

Spearheaded by junior Jensen Castle, the Birdies for Tornado Relief fundraiser will kick off with the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate tournament beginning today in Hilton Head. The West Columbia, S.C. native has accomplished much in her time as a Wildcat and is far from finished. Castle won the U.S. Women’s Amateur last summer, qualified and played in the Curtis Cup, as well as the U.S. Women’s Open. She has also set many program records, including helping Kentucky compete in its first ever NCAA Championship Finals tournament.

“We’re so excited to finally get this plan in motion,” expressed Castle. “As athletes we have so much power and say, so why don’t we use that to our benefit and give back to our community? Western Kentucky has had a rough year, and as a neighboring school, we need to help out as much as we can.”

Money raised will be donated to the Red Cross to aid fellow Kentuckians who were devastated by an EF4 tornado which made its catastrophic journey through Western Kentucky in early December of last year. The tornado recorded winds of 190 mph and lasted approximately three hours resulting in many lives lost and displaced throughout the region. Many Kentuckians lost homes, businesses, schools, and more as they were destroyed in the disaster.

“We are beyond thrilled to launch our fundraising efforts for the Western Kentucky tornado victims today,” stated Head Coach Golda Borst. “I am so proud of Jensen and our whole team for stepping up and starting this initiative. Our hope is that this will bring some relief to those who are working to rebuild their lives after the disaster.”

Pledges will start at $0.50 and high pledge increments are welcome. If the Wildcats register an eagle (counts as two birdies), albatross (three birdies) and hole-in-one (four birdies), they will count as stated.

“A little goes a long way,” said Castle. “We appreciate any donation we get. Not only does the money go to a great cause, but seeing the donations motivates us to make more birdies!”

“We are so thankful for the help we are receiving from the Kentucky Red Cross as well; we couldn’t do this without them,” said Borst. “Please join us in this effort and donate or pledge money for each birdie made this semester!”

Those wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.