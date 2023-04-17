Ky. Black Legislative Caucus calls on General Assembly to pass gun-control laws following mass shootings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — After two mass shootings in Louisville in less than a week, the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus on Monday called on the General Assembly to pass gun control legislation.

The caucus also denounced the “unjust punishment” of three Tennessee legislators for “disorderly behavior” following a protest for gun reform on the Tennessee House chamber floor after Nashville’s Covenant School mass shooting.

“Enough is enough,” said state Rep. George Brown, Jr. (D-Lexington), who chairs the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus, at a press conference. “We must act now to protect our children and all who simply want to make it home safely to their families. It is disappointing that we are still having these conversations on passing comprehensive gun control legislation after countless innocent lives have been lost because of gun violence. How many more lives must we lose before we as legislators decide to enact laws to protect our constituents?”

Their calls echo those of Sen. David Yates and Rep. Morgan McGarvey, both of Louisville, who asked legislators to discuss “common sense” policies to prevent “more senseless loss of life due to gun violence.”

Yates says he’s ready to take action and work with “anyone who shares a goal of addressing the insensate violence” in Kentucky, he told ABC 36 in a statement.

McGarvey proposed universal background checks, taking “weapons of war off of our streets” and “helping people who are in crisis before it’s too late.”

Yates added that unless a special session is called by Gov. Andy Besehar, the General Assembly can’t act on legislation until the 2024 Regular Session.

We reached out to Beshear’s communications team last Thursday for comment on a possible special session but did not hear back.

On Monday, April 10, a gunman walked into Old National Bank in Louisville and killed five people and wounded eight more.

The 25-year-old shooter legally purchased an AR-15 from a Louisville dealership on April 4.

On Saturday, April 15, a shooting at Chickasaw Park left two people dead and four others injured.

Police don’t have any suspects in the park shooting.

Louisville community leaders told ABC affiliate WHAS they have been left frustrated, trying to figure out how to handle the nationwide epidemic, after back-to-back gun violence in their city.

President Joe Biden even released a statement about the senseless violence: