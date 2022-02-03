Knox County teen arrested in connection with fatal crash

Accident happened in 2021, man charged with manslaughter, other offenses

GREEN ROAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – On February 3, 2022 Kentucky State Police arrested 18-year-old Crit Golden, of Cannon, for charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred on Ky South 11 in 2021.

Trooper Joey Brigmon located Golden at Green Briar Hollow Road and served an indictment warrant for second-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree DUI and no operators license. Golden was lodged into the Knox County Detention Center.

Case is under investigation by Det. Jake Middleton.