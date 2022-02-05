Kids of all ages enjoy Monster Truck Wars

Saturday, Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park hosted the event.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monster truck fans unite.

Saturday, Monster Truck Wars at the Kentucky Horse Park drew a significant crowd: kids of all ages gathered at Alltech Arena to watch the enormous trucks battle it out all afternoon and evening.

For some, it wasn’t just an ordinary day: mom Lindsey Helm and her son Cobe Gray headed over to the exciting event for Gray’s 10th birthday.

“It’s my birthday! I love cars and I love trucks,” said Gray.

Helm says she’d planned to take her son last year for his birthday.

“I feel good about celebrating his birthday here. We tried to get tickets for the event last year and COVID was going on. Like he said, he really loves monster trucks and I’m so glad we get to spend time together here,” said Helm.

Some could even secure a monster truck ride if they purchased a separate ticket for it, sold by ‘Sergeant Smash,’ who sold tickets throughout the show.

For monster truck enthusiasts like Korbyn Prince, the show was a dream come true. According to his mom, Nikki Bond, Prince had been talking about coming to the show for weeks. They made the trip from Morehead for the weekend specifically for him to come to the show.

“So this is all Korbyn dreams about, thinks about, and if you ask him any questions about monster trucks, he’ll know the answer…this is all he talks about, all day all night, so we’re happy to be here,” said Bond.

The event had two different shows: a matinee from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. and an evening show from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M.