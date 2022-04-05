Kentucky Women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy signs contract extension

Kyra Elzy has signed a contract extension through 2027.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – After leading Kentucky to its first Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 40 years and becoming the program’s first head coach to lead the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons to start a tenure, Kyra Elzy has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.

University of Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart announced the amendment to the contract Monday. The completed amendment will be posted on the UK Office of Legal Counsel’s website.

This season, Elzy guided Kentucky to the SEC Tournament Championship, which was the program’s second ever and the first since 1982. The run was historic as Kentucky was the second-lowest seed ever to win the SEC Tournament Championship and the fourth team to defeat the No. 1 team in the AP Poll in the SEC Tournament finals. Elzy’s Wildcats became the only No. 7 seed in any power five conference tournament ever to defeat the No. 1, 2, and 3 seeds to earn the conference tournament title.