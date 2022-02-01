Kentucky Wildlife Center will let you name a roach after your ex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s one of the most talked about holiday traditions and now the Kentucky Wildlife Center Inc. (KWC) is getting in on the Valentine’s Day trend.

According to KWC, “From February 1st – 14th, we want to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day! A $10 donation gets a cockroach named after your ex (bf, gf, bestie or boss) and we’ll feed it to one of our permanent residents! You’ll get a certificate and video too!”

Many zoo’s across the country have taken part in the trend including the San Antonio Zoo in Texas, the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and others.