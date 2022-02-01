Kentucky Wildlife Center will let you name a roach after your ex

KWC helping people celebrate Valentine's Day
Erica Bivens,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s one of the most talked about holiday traditions and now the Kentucky Wildlife Center Inc. (KWC) is getting in on the Valentine’s Day trend.

According to KWC, “From February 1st – 14th, we want to help you celebrate Valentine’s Day! A $10 donation gets a cockroach named after your ex (bf, gf, bestie or boss) and we’ll feed it to one of our permanent residents! You’ll get a certificate and video too!”

Many zoo’s across the country have taken part in the trend including the San Antonio Zoo in Texas, the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago and others.

Roach1

Source: Kentucky Wildlife Center Inc.

 

