Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of probable high water, flash flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that high water and flash flooding are probable due to the continual heavy rain. Conditions are being monitored by the District 7 Office.

Weather information stations across Kentucky provide data to the Transportation Operations Center in the Frankfort Central Office. The TOC is staffed 24 hours per day. The office distributes information to the twelve highway districts across the state.

One to two inches of rain has already fallen across Central KY. Another one to two inches is possible for portions of the flood watch areas. This could result in flash flooding. The flood threat will continue for Central KY overnight and through tomorrow morning.

Closures can occur at different times for routes. Maintenance crews place signage and barricade routes as necessary.

Motorists should never attempt to drive through high water. The traveling public is reminded to seek alternate routes in low areas that are prone to flooding.

Forecast from the National Weather Service:

https://www.weather.gov/lmk/weatherstory

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

