Kentucky Theological Seminary holds webinar to address antisemitism solutions

With an increase in antisemitic incidents involving members of the Jewish community, some Jewish leaders are trying to find ways to educate people about the harm antisemitic comments can have.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Throughout the 2022 legislative session, several Kentucky lawmakers have drawn criticism for their words about the Holocaust and the Jewish community.

With an increase in antisemitic incidents involving members of the Jewish community, some Jewish leaders are trying to find ways to educate people about the harm antisemitic comments can have.

On Sunday, the Lexington Theological Seminary invited one Jewish leader for a webinar.

Rabbi Noam Marans is the American Jewish Committee‘s Director of Interreligious and Intergroup Relations. He says antisemitic incidents are on the rise.

With several Christian and Jewish leaders online for the webinar, Marans presented them with solutions on how to address antisemitic issues.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the single best way to combat antisemitism is for more people to know more Jews, and to have a relationship with them,” Marans said.

Marans encourages the community to report hate crimes against the Jewish community.