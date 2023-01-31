Kentucky Theatre to host meet & greets with ‘the real’ Cocaine Bear during movie premiere

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converge in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine — or so says the movie description of the locally viral Cocaine Bear film.

To add to the already-anticipated release, the Kentucky Theatre has a surprise to entice fans to the premiere — the “real” taxidermied Cocaine Bear.

The now-stuffed bear will make an appearance at the theatre on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 where you can take photos and grab your own Cocaine Bear merch.

The bear will only be on display in the theatre’s lobby for two days and is coming from Kentucky for Kentucky.

Tickets are on sale at www.kentuckytheatre.org for the movie premiere.

The movie is rated R and features Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alden Ehrenreich and Ray Liotta.

