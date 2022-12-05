Meet the real ‘Cocaine Bear’ that inspired the movie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Forget sharks. It’s a brute of a bear that’s gone viral in a just-released movie trailer.

But let us introduce you to the real “cocaine bear.”

When the name of a movie is Cocaine Bear…

“A bear did cocaine!”

You can expect critics to snort.

But the bonkers trailer has moviegoers salivating to see the film featuring a bear high on coke embarking on a murderous rampage.

“Sharknado but for bears but on cocaine.”

And then there’s that tease “inspired by true events”…

This much at least is true.

“Millions of dollars worth of cocaine fell from the sky this morning in Knoxville, Tennessee.”

That did happen in 1985, when a drug smuggler named Andrew Thornton died when he jumped from a small plane with bricks of cocaine in a duffel bag attached to him.

“Looks like a gentleman jumped out of an airplane with a parachute too small for his load.”

But before he jumped he apparently dumped other cocaine-filled bags.

And a 170-pound bear was found dead among the drugs on a Georgia hillside.

Officials said he OD’ed.

The movie shows the bear dining on coke…

“No no don’t eat that. Don’t eat that.”

The real bear died from the drugs and there was no killing spree.

It’s believed the stuffed bear eventually ended up in a place called Kentucky for Kentucky, where you can buy cocaine bear earrings and even what they call a blow globe that does not contain cocaine.”

“What the (bleep) is wrong with that bear.”

The poor guy is being compared to scarface.

Some are calling him “Pablo Esco-bear.”

Cocaine Bear hits theaters on Feb. 24. To watch the trailer, click here.