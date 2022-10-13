Kentucky Rising benefit concert raises over $2.5M for flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Rising concert held Tuesday at Rupp Arena raised over $2.5 million for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

The sold-out event featured performances from Eastern Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers, and special surprise guests Patty Loveless, Ricky Skaggs, S.G. Goodman and University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops. The concert culminated in a group finale of John Prine’s Paradise.

All the money raised will go to the Kentucky Rising Fund, and the Blue Grass Community Foundation will work with the fund to support immediate and long-term recovery projects as they emerge.

