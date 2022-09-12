Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Tyler Childers to host Kentucky Rising benefit concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers are hosting a special benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood relief next month.

Kentucky Rising will be held at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with 100% of net proceeds going to support flood relief and recovery efforts. The Kentucky Rising fund, which comes from the concert proceeds, will support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge, according to a press release.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.