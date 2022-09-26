Muhlenburg County park to be renamed after John Prine

GREENVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A park in western Kentucky is renamed after musician John Prine.

News outlets report that a dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Karen Harper Lain is a committee member for the John Prine Memorial Park.

She said the project is part of updating an existing county park and includes a new boat ramp, new playground equipment and other improvements.

Prine wrote “Paradise” for his father about the small town of Paradise on the banks of the Green River.

After the musician died in 2020, fans began to visit Rochester Dam to leave memorials.