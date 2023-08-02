Kentucky Mesonet opens new site in Lexington

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has the details

Lexington, Kentucky: On Wednesday August 2nd, 2022 the Kentucky Mesonet revealed another mesonet site here in Kentucky which makes the 79th one in the state. This one is located on the north side of Fayette county on the University of Kentucky’s north farm. Mesonet sites are a valuable tool in getting up to the minute life saving weather information. They tell us everything from the temperature to wind speeds to rainfall totals to MUCH more.

Shane Holinde is the outreach manger for the Kentucky Mesonet and tells us how a site in western Kentucky was a vital tool in getting the word out about the devastating tornadoes that tore through western Kentucky in December of 2021.

But not only does it help with severe weather and wind reports, but this will also be a great tool when it comes to winter weather. We know that will be here before we know it. Shane also describes the importance of this site for especially road crews.

So as you can see, the Kentucky Mesonet is very important in getting real time information out to the public and is just another way the weather enterprise is raising awareness to try and save peoples life as Mother Nature continues to cause issues year after year. It is their goal to get at least one mesonet site in all 120 counties in Kentucky.

Anyone can check the Kentucky mesonet sites across the state at kymesonet.org #kywx