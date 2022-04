Kentucky lands Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky has landed one of the top scorers in the transfer portal. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves is headed to Lexington. The 6-foot-6 guard picked UK over Oregon, Xavier, DePaul and Nebraska.

Reeves is an elite scorer who averaged 20 points while shooting 46.9% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc this past season.