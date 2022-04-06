Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. declares for the NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics)– Kentucky men’s basketball freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. will pursue a career in the NBA. The freshman announced Wednesday he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for the opportunities He’s provided me and my family,” Washington said. “To Big Blue Nation, I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you for embracing me and my family like your own this past year. From Coach Cal, to everyone involved with Kentucky basketball, I can’t thank you enough for the support. The experience and the knowledge I can carry forward from my time here at Kentucky will help me be a better man and player moving forward.

“The fans have supported me through the ups and downs of this past season, and I am proud to say I will always be a member of Big Blue Nation,” Washington said. “After discussing my options with Coach Cal, my parents and family, I’ve decided to make myself eligible for the upcoming NBA Draft. Leaving Kentucky won’t be easy, but I am ready for the challenges ahead and know I am ready based on my experiences here in Lexington. Thank you again to the fans, the coaches, all the supporters of Kentucky Basketball and most importantly the people who helped me get here, my mom and my dad.”

Washington proved to be one of the best freshmen in the country, earning All-Southeastern Conference Second Team honors by both the league’s coaches and media members. He was a five-time SEC Freshman of the Week selection, a semifinalist for the Jerry West Award and a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award honoring the nation’s best freshman.