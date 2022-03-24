Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen is entering the transfer portal

UK guard and Falmouth native Dontaie Allen is leaving the program.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky Guard Dontaie Allen is entering the NCAA transfer portal. The Falmouth Native and former Kentucky Mr. Basketball announced his decision on twitter Thursday.

“Wow. This journey has been like no other. I can’t thank Big Blue Nation enough for embracing me unconditionally through the highs and lows,“ Allen said. “A kid from Kentucky given an unbelievable opportunity to play for his dream school. This wouldn’t feel right without thanking all of my coaches, brothers, the trainers, the staff, Big Blue Nation and everyone who made my last three years so special.”

The move was expected due to the fact that Allen did not see a lot of action during conference play. This season he averaged 6.5 minutes, 2.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.