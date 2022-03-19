Kentucky falls to Princton in first round of the NCAA Tournament
Kentucky falls 69-62 to Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Lexington, KY (WTVQ) –The sixth seeded Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to 11th-seeded Princeton 69-62 on Saturday at Assembly Hall.
Dre’una Edwareds led the Cats with 16 points and 12 rebounds while All-American Rhyne Howard finished with 17 points in her final game in a Kentucky uniform. Freshman Jada Walker was the only other Kentucky player in double figures. Walker scored 11 points and added a carer high six steals.