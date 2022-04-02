Kentucky falls to No.9 Ole Miss

Kentucky falls to Ole Miss 2-1 on Friday night.

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – What was expected to be a series full of runs turned into a pitchers’ duel, with No. 9 Ole Miss using a leadoff triple and two-out RBI single in the ninth to claim a 2-1 victory on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Rebels (18-7, 3-4 SEC) took a 1-0 lead in the first when the Wildcats (17-10, 2-5) threw away a bunt attempt and Tim Elko came through with a two-out RBI for an unearned run. The Cats used an error, passed ball and Chase Estep RBI groundout to tie it in the sixth, but were unable tp push anything else across.

UK also had a run taken off the board when called for runner interference on a potential double play ball, ending the inning instead of scoring a run on an errant relay throw. Umpires reviewed the call and upheld it on replay.

UK pitchers struck out 14 and allowed just five hits but couldn’t stave off the winning run.

NOTES

Kentucky has 1,999 all-time victories, one shy of 2,000.

UK has scored in 270 of 273 games in Mingione’s tenure.

Mingione has 160 wins, fifth on UK’s all-time list. He needs five wins to move into fourth.

UK is 33-of-36 on stole base attempts this season.

The UK pitchers have struck out 294 in 27 games.

Junior INF Chase Estep has reached base safely in 26 of 27 games this season.

ON DECK

Kentucky hosts No. 9 Ole Miss this weekend. First pitch on Saturday is at 2 p.m. ET on the SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network.