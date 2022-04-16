Kentucky falls to Arkansas 2-1

Kentucky falls to 28-10 and 8-5 in conference play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(UK Athletics) – The No. 8 Kentucky Softball team went 2-for-16 with runners on base Friday and were unable to capitalize in the seventh as the bats went quiet in a 2-1 loss at No. 6 Arkansas.

With the loss, Kentucky falls to 28-10 and the Wildcats are 8-5 in the Southeastern Conference. Arkansas improves to 31-7.

Arkansas scored in the bottom of the first and fourth innings, with that being enough to win the game Friday. Kentucky tied the game on an RBI single in the third, but were unable to scratch across another run.

Game two of the series will be Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Matt Schumacker and Danielle Lawrie will have the call from Bogle Park in Arkansas.

Sloan Gayan and Tatum Spangler pitched great Friday night, allowing just two runs on six hits between them with three strikeouts.