LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky baseball team continues their magical run. The Cats knocked off LSU with a 7-2 victory and advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals. UK is the first 12 seed to ever advance to the semifinals. Kentucky will now get set to take on the top seeded Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night in Hoover, Alabama.