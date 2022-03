Kentucky earns No.2 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Kentucky is the no.2 Seed in the East Region.

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team was selected as the No. 2 seed in the East Region. The Wildcats will play No.15 see Saint Peter’s on Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Wildcats finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 26-7 overall record and a 14-4 SEC record.

If UK defeats Saint Peter’s they would face the winner of the No.7 Murray State and No.10 San Francisco game.