Kentucky Dept. of Veterans Affairs celebrates 25 years

Frankfort, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs is celebrating 25 years of service.

The VA and Governor Andy Beshear hosted a celebration on Thursday in honor of the anniversary.

“Obviously 25 years is a milestone for the KDVA and we depend on the VA for all kinds of things,” said Pat Keefe with American Legion. “For our veterans and our families so, it’s important that we are here and it’s important that their here for us.”

The department, which began in 1998, was started by ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Governor Paul Patton.

The office helps veterans and their families obtain all federal, state, and local veterans benefits.

Benefits Division Director, Stephen Buford, remembers one widow who called for assistance with her water bill, and ended up with so much more.

“We identified that her husband was a Vietnam veteran that had passed away in 1978,” said Buford. “We decided to file what they call a dependent compensation for her. Due to that she got an award of 346 thousand dollars.”

The KDVA serves over 300,000 veterans and their families. Officials say they feel nothing but thankful for getting to serve those who have already served.

Current commissioner Whitney Allen, who is also a veteran, is proud of the work him and his team get to do for Kentucky’s veterans.

“I continue to serve and support my brothers and sisters,” said Allen. “That’s what it means and I am truly blessed to be in this world. And I will tell you that my team they not only go out and love their jobs, they love the veterans and that’s the most important thing. That’s why I’m excited about it.”

Commissioner Allen says he excited to see what the next 25 years will bring for the department and Kentucky’s veterans.

And the department already has something in the works.

“We’re gonna build our fifth state veterans home in Bowling Green, Kentucky,” said Executive Director Mark Bowman. “It’s going to open up in the fall of 2024. So, it’s going to be the fifth state veterans home that has skilled nursing facilities for veterans in the commonwealth so.”