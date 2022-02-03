Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Horse Park in March

Event is March 12-13, more than 80 of state's top artists

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event featuring the best art and craft in the Commonwealth, will return to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena, March 12-13 in Lexington.

The Market will be open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 13. The event will be open only to registered wholesale buyers for Trade Only Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11.

More than 80 of Kentucky’s best visual and craft artists, all adjudicated members of the arts council’s Kentucky Crafted program, will exhibit and sell their work at The Market.

Tickets are $10 for adults. Children 12 and under get in free with paid adult admission. Visitors are encouraged to purchase your tickets online in advance. This will also allow you to enter Alltech Arena as soon as you arrive on the days of the event.