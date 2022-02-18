Kentucky Crafted Market returns March 12-13 to Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and craft in the commonwealth, will return to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena March 12-13 in Lexington.

“We’re excited to roll out The Market after being on hiatus the past two years,” said Chris Cathers, arts council executive director. “Given how successful the event was in 2019 at Alltech Arena, it was an easy decision to host the event there again, and we know guests will respond as enthusiastically to this venue as they did three years ago.”

The Market will be open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 13. The event will be open only to registered wholesale buyers for Trade Only Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11.

More than 80 of Kentucky’s best visual and craft artists, all adjudicated members of the arts council’s Kentucky Crafted program, will exhibit and sell their work at The Market.

For 2022, there will be no admission charge to The Kentucky Crafted Market. Instead, the Kentucky Arts Council will collect voluntary cash donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. A collection box will be available on-site at Alltech Arena the days of the event, or visitors can make a donation online at the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund site.

“With this being the first Market we’ve held since 2019, we wanted to create a tangible way of saying ‘welcome back’ to our longtime patrons and give first-time Market visitors an easy way to see what this special event is all about,” said Chris Cathers, arts council executive director. “We hope that people will take the money they would have spent on a Market ticket and give that to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, but donations of any amount will be greatly appreciated.”