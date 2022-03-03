Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie votes against resolution supporting Ukraine

The 4th District representative was one of three Republicans who voted against the resolution

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVQ) – Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, from northern Kentucky, was one of only three House members Wednesday to vote against a resolution supporting the sovereignty of Ukraine as it continues its battle against Russia’s invasion.

The resolution demands an immediate ceasefire and full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukranian territory.

The House vote was 426-3.

The other two “no” votes came from Republican Matt Rosendale of Montana and Republican Paul Gosar of Arizona.

A spokesperson for Massie did not immediately respond to a question explaining the congressman’s vote.

Since the Russian invasion, Massie has used social media to express his skepticism about mainstream U.S. policy toward Ukraine.