Kentucky Blood Center Adjusts Hours for Friday

Blood centers will be open from Noon to 5 p.m. due to inclement weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Blood Center locations will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, due to weather conditions forecasted throughout the state. All donor centers are scheduled to close on Thursday, Feb. 3, at noon.

Friday’s hours are subject to change based on the conditions. Please visit kybloodcenter.org/alternate-hours/ for the latest updates for winter weather hours.

Donors with previously scheduled appointments affected by cancellations will be notified and can reschedule. KBC encourages all donors to evaluate driving conditions before visiting their local donor center.

With the local blood supply already at a critically low level and the forecasted weather patterns likely to magnify the shortage, KBC is asking donors to schedule appointments in the coming days to alleviate the impact by the recent disruption in operations.

As a thank you, all donors this month will receive a limited-edition “Give Love” long-sleeve T-shirt.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

