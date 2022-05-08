Kentucky Basketball adds 3-star guard Adou Thiero

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Combo guard and a fast-rising prospect, Adou Thiero (uh-DUE THEE-air-oh) has signed a National Letter of Intent with the Kentucky men’s basketball program.

He is the third member of UK’s 2022 signing class joining top-10 prospects Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston who inked with the Cats during the fall signing period. Thiero is UK’s fourth newcomer for 2022-23 after the addition of Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves signed on Thursday.

“I am excited to have Adou join our program. He is a great kid who comes from a terrific family,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Adou is a winner who fought through some adversity last summer and then led his team to the state championship game. Much like Dom (Hawkins) and Derek (Willis), Adou understands the grind and process of development here. He knows nothing will be easy, but he has great size and has the makeup of the kind of guard who excels here, someone who can play on the ball or off and can finish at the rim in a variety of ways. I can’t wait to coach him and help him reach his goals.”

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game and directed Quaker Valley to a 27-1 record and a 14-0 mark in league play. Thiero scored 18 points in the 2022 PIAA Boys’ Basketball Championships in the team’s only loss of the season against Neumann-Goretti. He finished his career with 1,624 career points which ranks as the third most in team history.