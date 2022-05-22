Kentucky advances to the National Championship for the first time in program history

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (UK Athletics)– The eight seed Kentucky Wildcats defeated the four seed Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA Tournament Semifinal, 4-1, on Saturday at the Atkins Tennis Center. Despite dropping the doubles point, UK took over in singles competition to elevate the team to its first national championship appearance in school history.

The Wildcats will take on either six-seed Virginia or its Southeastern Conference foe Tennessee, the seven seed. Sunday’s national title match will be played at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex at 4 p.m. ET in Champaign, Illinois.