Kentucky adds two SEC transfers to their roster

Kentucky adds LSU transfer Ajae Petty and South Carolina transfer Eniya Russell to their roster.

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Eniya (eh-NIGH-uh) Russell, who played in 23 games for the 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, and Ajae (pronounced like Asia) Petty, who was one of the top post players coming out of high school in 2020 and played 31 career games at LSU, have signed with head coach Kyra Elzy and the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program as undergraduate transfers. Both players will have three years of eligibility remaining with the 2022-23 season being their junior season collegiately.

Russell and Petty are the eighth and ninth newcomers that Kentucky will welcome to the 2022-23 roster, joining Buffalo graduate transfer Adebola Adeyeye (Brampton, ON, Canada), four-star guard Kennedy Cambridge (Nashville, Tennessee), four-star post Tionna Herron (DeSoto, Texas), Miss Kentucky Basketball Amiya Jenkins (Lawrenceburg, Kentucky), in-state star guard Cassidy Rowe (Virgie, Kentucky), All-Ohio performer Zennia Thomas (Lyndhurst, Ohio) and four-star guard Saniah Tyler (Florissant, Missouri).

“Eniya is a player that we absolutely loved when we recruited her in high school and we are excited that she has decided to join the Wildcat program this time around,” Elzy said. “Eniya has great size on the perimeter, has elite athleticism and is very skilled offensively. She can score at all three levels and her ability to score out of the ball screen action will open up our offense. We have obviously followed her first two years collegiately at South Carolina and think her style of play is going to fit our program perfectly. We cannot wait to see what her future holds at Kentucky.”

“Ajae is an extremely talented interior player that we are happy to have join our program,” Elzy said. “She was a player that we evaluated and recruited out of high school. Her size, athleticism and physicality are something we needed to add to the roster. She has veteran experience in our league, which will allow her the opportunity to flourish in our system. I cannot wait to get her on campus this summer and get to work.”