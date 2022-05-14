Kentucky adds former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr

UK has added former Ryle High school star to their roster

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr, who was a five-star recruit out of Ryle High School in Florence, Kentucky, has announced she is transferring from Oregon to Kentucky, joining an impressive reloaded roster for Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy . Scherr, who officially signed with the Wildcats on Saturday, will have three years of eligibility remaining with the 2022-23 season being her junior season collegiately.

Scherr is the 10th newcomer that Kentucky will welcome to the 2022-23 roster, joining Buffalo graduate transfer Adebola Adeyeye (Brampton, ON, Canada), four-star guard Kennedy Cambridge (Nashville, Tennessee), four-star post Tionna Herron (DeSoto, Texas), Miss Kentucky Basketball Amiya Jenkins (Lawrenceburg, Kentucky), LSU transfer Ajae Petty (Baltimore, Md.), in-state star guard Cassidy Rowe (Virgie, Kentucky), South Carolina transfer Eniya Russell (Baltimore, Md.), All-Ohio performer Zennia Thomas (Lyndhurst, Ohio) and four-star guard Saniah Tyler (Florissant, Missouri).

“We are ecstatic to welcome Maddie Scherr back home to Kentucky,” Elzy said. “Maddie becoming a Wildcat is huge for our program. She understands the responsibility of being a Kentucky girl competing for the University of Kentucky. Maddie brings leadership, veteran experience and is one of the most versatile, two-way guards in the nation. She values the defensive end of the floor, which fits our style of play perfectly. Offensively, she can score in a variety of ways and has a high basketball IQ. Our staff is so excited that Maddie believes in the vision of this program and chose to be part of something special. Big Blue Nation is going to have a lot to cheer for this winter.”