‘Just hope we can make it as swift as possible’: Hampton says of AG’s Office taking case

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton said he hopes the Attorney General’s Office taking over Steven Sheangshang’s case will make it speed up the process. — with Conley’s family in mind.

Sheangshang, the man accused of shooting and killing Deputy Caleb Conley last month, was seen in Scott County court Tuesday virtually.

His case was waived to a grand jury.

Several law enforcement officers, alongside Hampton, were in the courtroom yesterday. Hampton told ABC 36 he believes having the AG’s Office taking over the prosecution will speed up the process — and make it easier for Conley’s loved ones.

“I’m comfortable with the AG’s Office, and I spoke with them [Tuesday] morning and I think they’ll do a great job with the case and just hope we can make it as swift as possible for the family, the immediate family of Caleb and his law enforcement family,” said Hampton.

Sheangshang also has a case in Fayette County that was moved to a grand jury.

There have been no dates set for either grand jury hearing.