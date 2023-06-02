AG takes over Sheangshang’s Scott Co. case at judge’s request

WTVQ) — The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is taking over the case against Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of murdering a Scott County deputy. GEORGETOWN, Ky. () — The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is taking over the case against Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of murdering a Scott County deputy.

The shooting took place last Monday on I-75.

The judge presiding over the case is the 14th Judicial Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox.

Normally, the Commonwealth Attorney would handle the case but according to a Kentucky statute, the Attorney General’s Office can step in.

“In this particular instance, the local judge made a request for our office and so we consulted with the local community and ultimately made a decision to take the case,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Sheangshang is due back in court next Tuesday for his preliminary hearing in Scott County.

During his arraignment earlier this week, he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.