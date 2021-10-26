Jessamine County Schools going mask optional

The mask mandate will end Nov. 1 if active cases remain low

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – If active coronavirus cases remain low, the mask mandate for Jessamine County Public Schools will end Nov. 1, according to the Jessamine Journal.

The Jessamine County Board of Education made the announcement at its meeting Monday night, according to the report.

The report says if case numbers rise again, the mandate will be reinstated.

From Aug. 29-Sept. 4, there were 517 students and 21 staff members were quarantined, according to the report.

From Oct. 17-24, there were 82 students and 6 staff members quarantined, according to the report.

From Aug. 29-Sept. 4, there were 112 infected students, according to the newspaper.

From Oct. 17-22, there were 12 active cases, according to the report.

On Sept. 13, the Jessamine County Health Department reported an average of 126.45 weekly cases. On Oct. 24, the number was down to 28.25, according to the report.