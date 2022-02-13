In bizarre incident, deputy has to kick in door to make arrest

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 25-year-old man is jailed after a bizarre episode Sunday morning in Bell County.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern was dispatched to an Elliott Lane residence about possible intoxicated man subject seeking medical treatment. Once on scene, Southern was greeted on the porch of the home by a “panicked” woman and saw Brock, of Kettle Island, Ky., standing in the doorway holding two knives.

As the sergeant continued to approach the home, Brock began screaming, slammed the door, and locked the dead bolt, the sheriff’s department said. The woman told the sergeant, “My babies are inside, please do something, I don’t know who this man is.”

Due to potential danger to those inside, Southern kicked the door down and entered the home, according to the department’s statement. He found Brock standing in the middle of the living room holding both knives up in front of him repeatedly yelling “come on.”

This happened while children were on a couch in the room directly behind Brock.